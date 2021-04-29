We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) operates as an integrated building systems solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
