Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) operates as an integrated building systems solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance industrial-products medical