Company News for Apr 29, 2021

  • Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) soared 11.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.
     
  • Rollins, Inc.’s (ROL - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.14 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.
     
  • Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF - Free Report) tumbled 7.1%, after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.50 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41 per share.
     
  • Hess Corporation’s (HES - Free Report) shares jumped 7.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share
     

