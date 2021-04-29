We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OMP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.20, which compares to its industry's average of 10.45. Over the past year, OMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 5.40.
Finally, we should also recognize that OMP has a P/CF ratio of 6.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OMP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.78. OMP's P/CF has been as high as 7.23 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 3.65, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oasis Midstream Partners LP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OMP is an impressive value stock right now.