Are Investors Undervaluing Veritiv (VRTV) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) . VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Veritiv's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VRTV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.