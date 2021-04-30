We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) closed at $8.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 78.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.75 million, up 0.78% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.39 per share and revenue of $222.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.43% and +6.91%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.