Broadridge (BR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 4, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched the same in one and missed in the other, the average beat being 13.5%.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.28 billion, which indicates a 2.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by acquisitions, organic growth and higher trading volumes.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $321 million, which indicates year-over-year increase of 4.9%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $980 million, which suggests year-over-year increase of 1.8%.
The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been benefited by operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is at $1.67 per share, which is same as the year ago reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
