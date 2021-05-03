Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) provides internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON - Free Report) operates as a cannabinoid company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC - Free Report) is a REIT investing in seniors housing and health care properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW - Free Report) provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

