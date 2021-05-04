Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD - Free Report) is a provider of mechanical circulatory support devices and offers a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN - Free Report) own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB - Free Report) is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

consumer-discretionary medical oil-energy tech-stocks