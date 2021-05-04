Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 4, 2021

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (EL - Free Report) shares plunged 7.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $3,864 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,924.3 million.
  • Gray Television Inc.'s (GTN - Free Report) shares jumped 9.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.
  • Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC - Free Report) rose 0.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corp. (CNA - Free Report) gained 1.6% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.

