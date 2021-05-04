Broadridge (BR) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2020 EPS Outlook

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR Quick Quote BR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings (excluded 36 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.76 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% and increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.
Total revenues of $1.39 billion also beat the consensus mark by 8.3% and rose 11% year over year. Recurring fee revenues increased 8% on a year-over-year basis to $900 million. The company generated closed sales of $46 million in the quarter, up 3% year over year.
Revenues by Segment
Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 13.2% from the year-ago quarter's level to $1,109.3 million. The segment’s recurring fee revenues were up 11% to $586 million. Event-driven fee revenues increased 89% to $74 million. Distribution revenues increased 9% to $449 million.
Global Technology and Operations segment's recurring fee revenues came in at $314 million, up 3% year over year. This improvement was driven by net new business. Internal growth was impacted by higher equity trading volumes.
Operating Results
Adjusted operating income of $284 million rose 8% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin decreased to 20.4% from 21% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Broadridge exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $355.8 million compared with the $365.6 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.74 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the previous quarter.
The company generated $106.2 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $11.4 million in the quarter. Broadridge paid out $66.6 million in dividends in the reported quarter.
Riased Fiscal 2021 Guidance
Broadridge expects total revenue growth in the range of 8-10% (previous guidance: 1-4%).
Recurring revenue growth of 8-10% (previous guidance: 3-6%).
Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 11% to 13% (previous guidance: 6% to 10%).
Adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be up by around 18% (kept unchanged from previous guidance). Closed sales are anticipated to be between $190 million and $235 million (kept unchanged from previous guidance).
Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Equifax's ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis. Robert Half's ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis. Omnicom's ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.
