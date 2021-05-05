Gartner (IT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

Gartner, Inc.( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 beat the consensus mark by 90.5% and increased 66.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion beat the consensus estimate by 5.4% and improved 8.4% year over year on a reported basis and 5.7% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
Total contract value was $3.7 billion, up 5.8% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
So far this year, shares of Gartner have gained 23.2%, outperforming the 11.4% growth of the
industry it belongs to and 12.2% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Quarterly Numbers in Detail
Revenues at the Research segment increased 7.7% year over year on a reported basis and 5.3% on a foreign currency-neutral basis, to $980 million. Gross contribution margin was 73.9% in the reported quarter.
Revenues at the Conferences segment improved 78.8% year over year on a reported basis and 68.5% on a foreign currency-neutral basis, to $25 million. Gross contribution margin was 56% in the reported quarter.
Revenues at the Consulting segment grew 3.9% year over year on a reported basis and remained flat on a foreign currency-neutral basis, at $100 million. Gross contribution margin was 39.3% in the reported quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million improved 50% year over year on a reported basis and 44.2% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
Operating cash flow totaled $157 million and free cash flow was $145 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $13 million.
The company repurchased 2.3 million common shares for $398 million during the reported quarter. Further, its board of directors raised the share repurchase authorization by $500 million in April 2021.
2021 View
Gartner raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company now expects total revenues to be $4.51 billion compared with the prior guidance of $4.37 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion lies below the updated guidance.
Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be $6.25 compared with the prior guidance of $4.10. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 lies below the updated guidance.
Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be $1 billion compared with the prior guidance of $760 million. Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $850 million compared with the prior guidance of $630 million.
Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
Equifax's ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and improved on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and improved 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis. Robert Half's ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis. Omnicom's (first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year. OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report)
Image: Bigstock
Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote
