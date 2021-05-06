We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coffee ETF (JO) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of JO are up approximately 46.7% from their 52-week low of $29.20/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
JO in Focus
The underlying Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on coffee. The expense ratio is 0.45%.
Why the move?
Coffee prices have been rising due to the inclement weather. While a Brazilian drought have impacted crop yields adversely, storms in Nicaraugua and Honduras have hurt infrastructure, discouraging supplies to the United States. A shipping crisis and higher freight rates in Asia has also boosted costs of commodities, including coffee, per a source.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 30.40. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>