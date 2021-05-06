NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG Quick Quote NRG - Free Report) posted first-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of 84 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 by 48.8%. However, the bottom line compared favorably with 49 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues
NRG Energy (NRG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) posted first-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of 84 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 by 48.8%. However, the bottom line compared favorably with 49 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $8,091 million, up a whopping 300.7% year over year.
Highlights of the Release
In January, the company closed the Direct Energy acquisition, paying a total purchase price of $3.625 billion in cash, plus an initial purchase price adjustment of $77 million.
For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2021, Winter Storm Uri's financial impact was a loss of $967 million. However, based on forecast expenses and estimated mitigants, the total cash impact from Winter Storm Uri is expected in the range of $500-$700 million.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $567 million, up 62.5% from $349 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses for first-quarter 2021 amounted to $8,164 million, up 358.4% from $1,781 million in first-quarter 2020.
Interest expenses of $127 million increased 29.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $98 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $501 million compared with $3,905 million on Dec 31, 2020.
As of Mar 31, 2021, its long-term debt amounted to $8,705 million compared with $8,691 million on Dec 31, 2020.
The company’s cash (used in)/provided by continuing operations for first-quarter 2021 was ($917) million against $208 million generated in the comparable period of 2020.
Capital expenditures for first-quarter 2021 were $63 million compared with $66 million in first-quarter 2020.
Guidance
NRG Energy maintained 2021 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $2,400-$2,600 million. It expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,640 million.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 98 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 15.3%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) came up with first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.61, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 9.5%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%.
