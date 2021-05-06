Aptiv's (APTV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC ( APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.7% and increased 55.8% year over year. Revenues of $4.02 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.9% and increased 24.7% year over year.
Notably, Aptiv’s shares have surged 119.1% in the past year compared with 23.3% rally of the
industry it belongs to. Other Quarterly Numbers
Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3.02 billion were up 30% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 12% year over year to $1.01 billion.
Adjusted operating income came in at $437 million, up from $231 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 10.9%, up from 7.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.83 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.82 million. Long-term debt was $3.95 billion compared with $4 billion in the previous quarter.
Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.4 billion compared with the $5.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $252 million.
2021 Outlook
Aptiv reiterates full-year 2021 outlook.
The company still expects revenues in the range of $15.125-$15.725 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($15.425 million) is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion.
Adjusted EPS is still expected between $3.35 and $3.85. The midpoint of the guided range is same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6.
Adjusted operating income is still anticipated to be between $1.54 billion and $1.69 billion.
Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.
Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Performance of Other Business Services Companies Equifax’s ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis. Robert Half’s ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis. Omnicom’s ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year. "Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys. Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >> "
Image: Shutterstock
Aptiv's (APTV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.7% and increased 55.8% year over year. Revenues of $4.02 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.9% and increased 24.7% year over year.
Notably, Aptiv’s shares have surged 119.1% in the past year compared with 23.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3.02 billion were up 30% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 12% year over year to $1.01 billion.
Adjusted operating income came in at $437 million, up from $231 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 10.9%, up from 7.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.83 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.82 million. Long-term debt was $3.95 billion compared with $4 billion in the previous quarter.
Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.4 billion compared with the $5.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $252 million.
Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote
2021 Outlook
Aptiv reiterates full-year 2021 outlook.
The company still expects revenues in the range of $15.125-$15.725 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($15.425 million) is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion.
Adjusted EPS is still expected between $3.35 and $3.85. The midpoint of the guided range is same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6.
Adjusted operating income is still anticipated to be between $1.54 billion and $1.69 billion.
Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.
Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax’s (EFX - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.
Robert Half’s (RHI - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.
Omnicom’s (OMC - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.
"Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>
"