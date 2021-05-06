We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1018 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 83.50% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 55.87% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.67%. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 466 individual companies and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.59% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
MRNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.