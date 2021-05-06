We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $76.39, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.92 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $143.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.32% and +31.88%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% lower within the past month. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.95.
Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.