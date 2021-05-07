We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted first-quarter 2021 loss of 39 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. The company reported earnings of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $123 million lagged the consensus mark by 2.8% and declined 65% year over year.
For January, February and March, monthly unique users on TripAdvisor sites were approximately 53%, 56%, and 58%, respectively.
Quarter Details
TripAdvisor reports revenues in three segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, Experiences & Dining, and Other.
Hotels, Media & Platform segment revenues (71.5% of revenues) were $80 million, down 48% year over year. Revenues from TripAdvisor-branded hotels plunged 46% to $74 million. Moreover, TripAdvisor-branded display and platform declined 56.3% year over year to $14 million.
Experiences & Dining segment revenues (22.8% of revenues) were $28 million, down 66.3% year over year.
Other revenues (5.7% of revenues) were $7 million, down 73.1% year over year. This segment includes revenues from rentals, SmarterTravel, Flights/Cruise and TripAdvisor China.
TripAdvisor’s operating expenses (selling & marketing, technology & content, and general & administrative) of $166 million were down 32.2% year over year.
Operating loss was $84 million for the first quarter compared with loss of $27 million in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $674 million, up from $418 million reported as of Dec 31, 2020.
Total debt as of Mar 31, 2021, was $831 million compared with $491 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Guidance
For the second quarter of 2021, TripAdvisor expects revenues and adjusted EBITDA to improve sequentially.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TripAdvisor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader retail sector include American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) , Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) and L Brands (LB - Free Report) . All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
L Brands, Foot Locker and American Eagle Outfitters and are set to report their earnings results on May 19, 20 and 26, respectively.
