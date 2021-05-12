We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) closed at $79.72, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 11.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HIBB as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HIBB to post earnings of $2.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 664.52%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HIBB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, HIBB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.36.
Investors should also note that HIBB has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HIBB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.