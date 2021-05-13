Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS - Free Report) operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO - Free Report) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI - Free Report) provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) - free report >>

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) - free report >>

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) - free report >>

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical reit tech-stocks