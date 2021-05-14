We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior MD in Latin America
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Gustavo Galizzi as a senior managing director in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
In his new role, he will lead the segment in Brazil while dealing with complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, such as situations involving anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislations, like the Brazil Clean Company Act and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Previously, Mr. Galizzi worked in the Sao Paulo office of Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados. He was also the founding partner of Candido, Martins & Galizzi – CM&G, a legal boutique in Sao Paulo. He has been working with various law firms, representing clients on legal and reputational issues involving mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, private equity transactions, capital markets, investigations, corporate disputes, and arbitration.
Considering Galizzi’s nearly 15 years of experience in the legal and reputational issues industry, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ - Free Report) , Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) and Gartner (IT - Free Report) .
Notably, Gavin Parrish, a managing director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Gustavo has built a career advising clients in Brazil and understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the local market. His appointment continues our commitment to providing clients with talent and resources in jurisdictions where they do business.”
Christopher DeSa, a managing director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Gustavo’s experience advising clients on transactional and dispute matters in Brazil is an ideal fit for our Risk & Investigations practice.” He further added, “His combination of business and legal insights will complement our existing expertise as we support investors and companies analyzing opportunities and navigating challenges and crises in Brazil.”
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>