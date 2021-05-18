We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of May 17, 2021
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad.The housing sector has been doing well for the past year despite the pandemic wreaking havoc. This boom in the housing market at the same time is also helping industries like furniture and furnishings. This company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by double digits over the past 30 days. Ethan Allen currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Ethan Allen has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of less than 1%.
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. The stock has moved higher by double digits in the past month, while it is also above its 20-day SMA too. This combination of strong price performance and favorable technical could suggest that the stock may be on the right path.From this look, the company’s future is quite favorable; as LEVI has earned itself a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn’t the top for the in-focus company. E-commerce has been playing an important role in supporting the retail sector throughout the pandemic as most people are shopping online. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved over the past 60 days.
