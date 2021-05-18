We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $27.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 0.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.8% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of -$1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.98 million, down 81.89% from the year-ago period.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.26 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.59% and -38.19%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% lower. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.