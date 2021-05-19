We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Antero Resources (AR) Prices Upsized Unsecured Senior Notes
Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) announced that it has priced its upsized $600 million of senior notes. The offering of the notes, to eligible customers in a private placement, is likely to get completed on Jun 1, 2021.
The aggregate principal amount of the senior unsecured notes is expected to carry an interest rate of 5.375% and will mature by 2030. Notably, the upstream energy player has priced the upsized notes at par. Following the deduction of estimated expenses and discounts of the initial purchasers, the company expects to receive net proceeds of roughly $593 million from the notes offerings.
Antero Resources added that it plans to utilize the net proceeds for financing the redemption of its senior notes, carrying 5.625% interest rate and scheduled to mature in 2023. The company expressed intentions of allocating the remaining proceeds toward repaying borrowing under its credit facility.
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Antero Resources is involved in producing natural gas and natural gas liquids and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 256% in 2021.
Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 300% in 2021.
