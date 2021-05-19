Back to top

Antero Resources (AR) Prices Upsized Unsecured Senior Notes

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) announced that it has priced its upsized $600 million of senior notes. The offering of the notes, to eligible customers in a private placement, is likely to get completed on Jun 1, 2021.

The aggregate principal amount of the senior unsecured notes is expected to carry an interest rate of 5.375% and will mature by 2030. Notably, the upstream energy player has priced the upsized notes at par. Following the deduction of estimated expenses and discounts of the initial purchasers, the company expects to receive net proceeds of roughly $593 million from the notes offerings.

Antero Resources added that it plans to utilize the net proceeds for financing the redemption of its senior notes, carrying 5.625% interest rate and scheduled to mature in 2023. The company expressed intentions of allocating the remaining proceeds toward repaying borrowing under its credit facility.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Antero Resources is involved in producing natural gas and natural gas liquids and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

