We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS - Free Report) is a gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX - Free Report) is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.