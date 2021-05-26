In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
UBER Offers Free Coronavirus Vaccination Rides Through Jul 4
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) has launched its previously announced free vaccination rides program in partnership with the White House and Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) . The move is a step towards U.S. President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population vaccinated by Jul 4.
The company is offering up to four free rides (up to $25 off each) to anyone taking a trip to get vaccinated. Customers can book a ride through the Uber app by tapping on Vaccine. The free rides are available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., through Jul 4, Uber said in a statement. The two roundtrips to get the shots should be three weeks apart between May 24 and Jul 4.
While riders are receiving a discount, drivers are being paid in full, the company said.
As for Lyft, people can get two free rides (up to $15 each) for traveling to and from vaccination sites, effective May 24. Customers can avail the rides after receiving a code through the Lyft app upon booking a trip. Users can book a trip on Lyft rideshare, bike or scooter between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Both Uber and Lyft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services industry are Facebook (FB - Free Report) and Sohu.com (SOHU - Free Report) , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Facebook and Sohu.com have rallied more than 39% and 100% in a year’s time, respectively.
