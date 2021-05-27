Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS - Free Report) is an immunotherapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

