We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS - Free Report) is an immunotherapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.