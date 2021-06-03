Back to top

Company News for Jun 3, 2021

  • At Home Group Inc.'s (HOME - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.
  • StoneCo Ltd.'s (STNE - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $159 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.
  • Shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI - Free Report) was up 0.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
  • Shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) climbed 7.2% after the company announced that it will acquire U.K's privately held fashion marketplace Depop for $1.625 billion.

