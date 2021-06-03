We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK - Free Report) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Plantronics, Inc. (POLY - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.
