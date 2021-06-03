Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK - Free Report) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Plantronics, Inc. (POLY - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

