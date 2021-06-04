We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Ramp-Up Services at Paine Field
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, announced plans to restore its full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022 or earlier. As recovery continues, the company expects air-travel demand to “return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year.”
Alaska Airlines, which currently has five daily departures at Paine Field, will increase service to 13 later this fall, gradually moving up to the full allotment of 18 next year.
As part of the expansion at Paine Field, the airline will fly to five destinations — Las Vegas; Orange County, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Diego, CA and San Francisco, CA — from Jun 17.
The carrier will bump up service to seven destinations, totaling 11 daily departures, Sep 8 onward. This includes two flights a day each to Boise, ID and Spokane, WA, as well as a second daily flight to Las Vegas and Phoenix each. Additionally, Oct 7 onward, the carrier will resume its seasonal service to Palm Springs, CA. Ahead of the winters, on Nov 19, the airline will launch a seasonal service to Tucson, AZ.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) , C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) and United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) . While Covenant Logistics and C.H. Robinson sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Covenant Logistics, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 66%, 15% and 98% in a year’s time, respectively.
