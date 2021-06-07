We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET - Free Report) is a global oilfield products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.
SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH - Free Report) is specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) is a retail REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.2% downward over the last 30 days.
