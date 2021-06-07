Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET - Free Report) is a global oilfield products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.

SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH - Free Report) is specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) is a retail REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


