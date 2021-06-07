We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Hackett Group (HCKT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Hackett Group (HCKT - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this consulting company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Hackett Group, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.29 per share, which is a change of +383.33% from the year-ago reported number.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hackett Group has increased 17.07% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.11 per share represents a change of +60.87% from the year-ago number.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Hackett Group. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.19%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped Hackett Group earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
While strong estimate revisions for Hackett Group have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.