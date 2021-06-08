We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Conns (CONN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Conns (CONN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Conns is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 55.68% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CONN has gained about 148.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.22% on average. This shows that Conns is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CONN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 67.66% so far this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CONN as it looks to continue its solid performance.