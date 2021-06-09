In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Reddit Traders Have a New Target: Clover Health (CLOV)
Clover Health (CLOV - Free Report) , a Medicare-backed insurance start-up, had a wild day of trading on Tuesday. CLOV skyrocketed over 100% at one point this morning, and closed up about 86% to $22.15 per share. According to FactSet data, more than 720 million shares changed hands by the closing bell.
A short squeeze looks to be in play for CLOV, just like we saw with other meme stocks AMC (AMC - Free Report) and GameStop (GME - Free Report) . The stock is one of the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, and as of today, 43.5% of its float shares are sold short.
CLOV went public via venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC in October 2020, and is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
