AMC Insiders are Selling: Should You?
This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about the latest Reddit/WSB trades, including the AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) frenzy.
AMC shares are up over 2400% year-to-date and have gained over 400% in the last month as Reddit traders have pushed the stock ever higher.
A lot of investors and traders are sitting on big gains which begs the question: should you sell?
The Insiders are Selling at AMC
The corporate insiders can be an important signal about what is going on behind the scenes at a company. When they buy, it can send a powerful signal that good things are going on at the company.
But what about when they sell?
At AMC, 8 corporate insiders including directors, the Chief Content Officer, the Chief HR Officer, the EVP of US operations, the SVP of Development and International and the Chief Marketing Officer have sold shares since May 28, 2021.
Most sold after the recent surge in the stock sent it to new 52-week highs in June.
Is this selling sending a signal?
Insider Selling in Other Reddit Stocks
Anyone can look on SEC.gov to see what the insiders are buying and selling.
With all the selling going on in AMC, are the insiders doing the same in the other hot Reddit stocks including GameStop (GME - Free Report) , Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) , and Express (EXPR - Free Report) ?
Listen to this week’s podcast to find out if the insider behavior is a tip-off to investors debating whether they should sell or hold the Reddit stocks.
