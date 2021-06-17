We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Shoes and Retail Apparel space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.
This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Shoes and Retail Apparel space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.
Meanwhile, Steven Madden is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.
Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote
In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 28 cents per share to 29 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from $1.66 per share to $1.68 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Steven Madden. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.
