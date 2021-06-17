We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Kirin Holdings (KNBWY) a Great Growth Stock?
Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
One such company that might be well-positioned for future earnings growth is Kirin Holdings Company Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) . This firm, which is in the Beverages - Alcohol industry, saw EPS growth of 32.26% last year, and is looking great for this year too.
In fact, the current growth estimate for this year calls for earnings-per-share growth of 42.68%. Furthermore, the long-term growth rate is currently an impressive 21.32%, suggesting pretty good prospects for the long haul.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
And if this wasn’t enough, the stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 5.41%. Thanks to this rise in earnings estimates, KNBWY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) which further underscores the potential for outperformance in this company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
So if you are looking for a fast growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider KNBWY. Not only does it have double-digit earnings growth prospects, but its impressive Zacks Rank suggests that analysts believe better days are ahead for KNBWY as well.
