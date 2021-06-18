Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 18, 2021

  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) gained 4.3% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.
  • Lennar Corp.’s (LEN - Free Report) shares rose 3.6% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34.
  • Fisker Inc.’s (FSR - Free Report) shares gained 3.3% after the company signed a long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) with both the companies stating that the production of Fisker’s all-electric Ocean SUV is set to start production in November 2022, at Magna’s manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX - Free Report) shares popped 9% after the company said that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the U.S. FDA for its multi-source Nanox.ARC 3D digital tomosynthesis system.

