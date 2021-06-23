Back to top

Company News for Jun 22, 2021

  • Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR - Free Report) plummeted 9.7% following a decline in bitcoin prices after China expanded its crackdown on the cryptocurrency mining.
  • Raven Industries, Inc.’s (RAVN - Free Report) shares soared 49.3% after it announced that it has agreed to be bought by agricultural equipment maker CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) for $58 per share, or $2.1 billion.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) declined 2.9% as bitcoin’s price fell following China’s expansion on crackdown on bitcoin mining.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc.’s (BYND - Free Report) shares increased 1.3% after the company announced that it would be expanding its distribution in Australia with 800 Woolworths, which now carries the flagship Beyond Burger.

