Company News for Jun 24, 2021

  • Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) tumbled 11.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (GSK - Free Report) shares gained 2% after the company said that separate its consumer health-care business and weave a separate company for which it will get $11 billion from the new entity.
  • Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) advanced 2.8% after the company announced its plans of expanding its market in China by opening 10 new restaurants new territories by 2031. The company presently has 16 restaurants in China.
  • Sonoco Products Company’s (SON - Free Report) shares fell 0.7% after the company said that it will hike at least 6% price of all its paperboard tubes and cores %, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada from July 26.

