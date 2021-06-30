Back to top

Company News for Jun 30, 2021

  • Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC - Free Report) surged 7.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 17 cents.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s (CERE - Free Report) shares jumped more than 100% after the company reported positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia.
  • Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY - Free Report) rose 3.6% after the company announced that it will acquire Birdette for $333 million in cash and stock.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a lab study against the Delta variant first identified in India.

