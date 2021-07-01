In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Allegiant (ALGT) to Add Routes as Air-Travel Demand Picks Up
With air-travel demand improving in the United States as more and more people get vaccinated everyday, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) announced that it intends to broaden its domestic network by adding three routes later this year. The move is aimed at meeting the anticipated demand swell.
As part of this expansion drive, Allegiant, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), announced that new nonstop flights from Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) to Pittsburgh, PA, Nashville, TN and Concord, NC will take off in November 2021. Per the schedule, flights on the MLB-Pittsburgh route will operate from Nov 11 while non-stop flights connecting MLB with Nashville and Concord will take to the skies on Nov 18. Allegiant will operate flights on all the new routes twice a week.
Greg Donovan, the executive director at MLB, was very pleased with Allegiant’s decision and was quoted saying: “We’re very pleased to welcome Allegiant to MLB, which will proudly serve as a new coastal gateway to Central Florida. Allegiant has tremendous consumer brand recognition known for providing nonstop connections with a superior value”.
We note that Allegiant is not the only carrier to have announced route expansion plans, driven by the travel-demand uptick. Carriers like JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) too recently unveiled their route extension plans.
