Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon, QQQ, NVIDIA, PayPal, United Rentals and Bookings Holdings

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 1, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Don't Fall for the Myth of IPO Riches
Welcome to Episode #277 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey went solo to talk about the “myth” of the IPO.
You know the story. It has a headline like, “If you bought Amazon stock at the IPO, you’d have $XYZ millions.”
Yes, there are some IPOs that have been fantastic. But it’s not the only way to be a good investor.
You can buy stocks well after the IPO and still see great performance.
What If You Bought 5 Years Ago?
Let’s say you missed out on buying
Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) at its IPO in 1997.
If you bought 5 years ago, the shares are up 374%. That’s outperforming both the
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) which is up 227% and the S&P 500 which is up 104.3%.
Or what about
NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) ? It’s up over 35% since its 1999 IPO. But in the last 5 years it has gained 1,428%.
Other well-known companies, like fintech company
PayPal ( PYPL Quick Quote PYPL - Free Report) , are up big over the last 5 years as well. PayPal has gained 646% during that time.
But even if you go outside of tech, rental equipment giant
United Rentals ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) is up 370% over this time period. That’s similar to Amazon’s return. Not Every Stock Will Be a Big Winner
But these are just a handful of stocks that have outperformed in the last 5 years. Other popular growth stocks haven’t.
Bookings Holdings ( BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) , formerly known as Priceline, is up just 80% over the last 5 years, underperforming the major indexes.
What else do you need to know about IPOs and buying stocks years later?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN and BKNG in her personal portfolio. And no, she didn’t buy either one at the IPO.] Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon, QQQ, NVIDIA, PayPal, United Rentals and Bookings Holdings
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 1, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Don't Fall for the Myth of IPO Riches
Welcome to Episode #277 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey went solo to talk about the “myth” of the IPO.
You know the story. It has a headline like, “If you bought Amazon stock at the IPO, you’d have $XYZ millions.”
Yes, there are some IPOs that have been fantastic. But it’s not the only way to be a good investor.
You can buy stocks well after the IPO and still see great performance.
What If You Bought 5 Years Ago?
Let’s say you missed out on buying Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) at its IPO in 1997.
If you bought 5 years ago, the shares are up 374%. That’s outperforming both the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ - Free Report) which is up 227% and the S&P 500 which is up 104.3%.
Or what about NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) ? It’s up over 35% since its 1999 IPO. But in the last 5 years it has gained 1,428%.
Other well-known companies, like fintech company PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) , are up big over the last 5 years as well. PayPal has gained 646% during that time.
But even if you go outside of tech, rental equipment giant United Rentals (URI - Free Report) is up 370% over this time period. That’s similar to Amazon’s return.
Not Every Stock Will Be a Big Winner
But these are just a handful of stocks that have outperformed in the last 5 years. Other popular growth stocks haven’t.
Bookings Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) , formerly known as Priceline, is up just 80% over the last 5 years, underperforming the major indexes.
What else do you need to know about IPOs and buying stocks years later?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN and BKNG in her personal portfolio. And no, she didn’t buy either one at the IPO.]
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.