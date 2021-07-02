Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 1, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS - Free Report) rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 83 cents.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc.’s (VTNR - Free Report) shares surged 28.8% after the company agreed to divest its used motor oil collection and recycling assets for $140 million to Clean Harbors.
  • Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW - Free Report) jumped 13.5% after the company reported that it has entered into two agreements to sell five service areas for a total of $1.8 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares rose 3.1% after the company presented detailed plans to add $1 billion to its share buyback program for 2021.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - free report >>

Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) - free report >>

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples energy oil-energy