Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.08, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings release.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.74% and +58.92%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABNB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.