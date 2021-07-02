We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $164.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 8.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $500.96 million, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.
TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.02 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -167.26% and +83.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.12% lower within the past month. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.