Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.50, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.
LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LPX to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 541.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the prior-year quarter.
LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +194.66% and +47.96%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.46% higher. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPX has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.