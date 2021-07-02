We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 6.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, IMPUY has gained about 22.82% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 19.54%. As we can see, Impala Platinum Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.07% so far this year, so IMPUY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
IMPUY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.