Waters (WAT) Boosts Thermal Analysis With Latest Software

Waters Corporation ( WAT Quick Quote WAT - Free Report) has unveiled the TRIOS AutoPilot software.
The instrument software — which is ideal for thermal analyzers — is based on
Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google’s visual programming interface, Blockly, to help operators create and configure custom scripts for thermal analysis applications.
Also, the software automates many procedures, reduces errors, maintains product quality and enhances the productivity of operations.
Moreover, the software’s OneTouch feature helps the operators of thermal analyzers and rheometers to simplify testing procedures by guiding them with video and text prompts.
We note that the laboratory analysts using Waters’ TA thermal analyzers will be able to develop and run standard operating procedures (SOPs) quickly with the latest software. They will be able to save 25% on the time previously spent on creating and running thermal analysis SOPs.
Hence, the latest move is likely to boost Waters’ reach to laboratory analysts, which in turn will strengthen the TA segment’s customer base.
The TA instrument systems segment generated 12% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2021. This segment grew 38% year over year driven by increased sales in the United States, Europe and China.
Expanding Portfolio
Waters is making strong efforts to bolster the product portfolio in chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis. The latest move is a step forward in that direction.
It recently unveiled the liquid chromatography system named Waters Arc Premier System that is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.
It also launched a high-resolution mass spectrometer, SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology with desorption electrospray ionization and matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization imaging sources for applications in pharmaceutical, biomedical, natural products as well as materials research.
In addition, it launched its time-of-flight mass spectrometer, ACQUITY RDa Detector, which features SmartMSideal for small molecule analysis for pharmaceutical, academic, food as well as forensics applications.
Moreover, it unveiled ACQUITY PREMIER liquid chromatography solution, which features the MaxPeak High Performance Surface technology, for delivering better qualitative and quantitative analytical results.
We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Digital Turbine ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) and ON Semiconductors( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) . While Digital Turbine sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ON Semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Long-term earnings growth rates for Digital Turbine and ON Semiconductors are currently projected at 50% and 45.4%, respectively.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Image: Bigstock
Waters (WAT) Boosts Thermal Analysis With Latest Software
Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) has unveiled the TRIOS AutoPilot software.
The instrument software — which is ideal for thermal analyzers — is based on Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) Google’s visual programming interface, Blockly, to help operators create and configure custom scripts for thermal analysis applications.
Also, the software automates many procedures, reduces errors, maintains product quality and enhances the productivity of operations.
Moreover, the software’s OneTouch feature helps the operators of thermal analyzers and rheometers to simplify testing procedures by guiding them with video and text prompts.
We note that the laboratory analysts using Waters’ TA thermal analyzers will be able to develop and run standard operating procedures (SOPs) quickly with the latest software. They will be able to save 25% on the time previously spent on creating and running thermal analysis SOPs.
Hence, the latest move is likely to boost Waters’ reach to laboratory analysts, which in turn will strengthen the TA segment’s customer base.
The TA instrument systems segment generated 12% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2021. This segment grew 38% year over year driven by increased sales in the United States, Europe and China.
Waters Corporation Revenue (TTM)
Waters Corporation revenue-ttm | Waters Corporation Quote
Expanding Portfolio
Waters is making strong efforts to bolster the product portfolio in chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis. The latest move is a step forward in that direction.
It recently unveiled the liquid chromatography system named Waters Arc Premier System that is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.
It also launched a high-resolution mass spectrometer, SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology with desorption electrospray ionization and matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization imaging sources for applications in pharmaceutical, biomedical, natural products as well as materials research.
In addition, it launched its time-of-flight mass spectrometer, ACQUITY RDa Detector, which features SmartMSideal for small molecule analysis for pharmaceutical, academic, food as well as forensics applications.
Moreover, it unveiled ACQUITY PREMIER liquid chromatography solution, which features the MaxPeak High Performance Surface technology, for delivering better qualitative and quantitative analytical results.
We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) and ON Semiconductors(ON - Free Report) . While Digital Turbine sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ON Semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Digital Turbine and ON Semiconductors are currently projected at 50% and 45.4%, respectively.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>