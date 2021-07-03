3 Reasons to Invest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Now

Favorable Rank and Rising Estimates: Biotechnology company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) , focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments targeting serious medical conditions. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Earnings per share estimates have increased to $49.51 from $46.89 for 2021 and to $41.30 from $41.24 for 2022 in the past 60 days.
Regeneron’s shares have gained 19% so far this year compared with the
industry’s growth of 2.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Eylea and Dupixent Maintain Momentum: Demand for lead ophthalmology drug, Eylea, (approved for neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and macular edema, among others) revived after a slowdown last year. Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with Bayer ( BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY - Free Report) for Eylea. Recent label expansions into additional indications will maintain momentum for the drug.
Strong performance of Dupixent has driven growth for Regeneron in the last few quarters. The drug, developed in collaboration with
Sanofi ( SNY Quick Quote SNY - Free Report) , is approved for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma, among others. Continued label expansion of the drug has boosted sales further, making it an important sales contributor for Regeneron. The FDA approved the drug as an add-on maintenance therapy in patients aged 12 years or older with moderate-to-severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype or oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma and an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with inadequately-controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). New Drug Approvals Boost Top Line Further: We are impressed by Regeneron’s efforts to bring additional products to the market. The FDA approval of Libtayo for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation has diversified the portfolio. The drug’s label was recently expanded to include non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and basal cell carcinoma (BCC). The FDA approvals of Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) for the treatment of infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus in adult and pediatric patients, including newborns of mothers who have tested positive for the infection and Evkeeza for the treatment of adults and adolescents with HoFH add an incremental stream of revenues for the company.
Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV, its antibody cocktail for COVID-19, has boosted the top line in the last couple of quarters and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. We remind investors that the antibody cocktail was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged at least 12 years and weighing at least 40 kg. The FDA recently updated the EUA for REGEN-COV, lowering the dose to 1,200 mg (600 mg casirivimab and 600 mg imdevimab), which is half the dose originally authorized. Regeneron is in discussions with the FDA to expand the current EUA to other populations, including prevention and hospitalized patient settings. The company also plans to submit a full Biologics License Application (BLA) for REGEN-COV. It has a collaboration agreement with
Roche ( RHHBY Quick Quote RHHBY - Free Report) for the same.
In brief, Regeneron is expected to maintain momentum on its diversified portfolio and a promising late-stage pipeline.
