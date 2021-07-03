Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Novavax (NVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $217.22, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 24.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$3.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1153.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower within the past month. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

